Public input sought on possible ferry fare changes

The Washington State Transportation Commission is evaluating changes to ferry fares and policies following the completion of the 2025 legislative session – and commissioners want to hear from the public.

As the commission assesses possible changes to fares, the public can learn more by visiting an online open house, where comments can also be made through June 9.

Every two years, the commission adjusts ferry fares and policies to meet a revenue target established by the Legislature as part of the state budget cycle. For the upcoming 2025-2027 biennium, that target is $408.8 million. To meet it, the commission is considering the following changes:

– Raising passenger and vehicle fares by an average of 2.5% in October 2025 and again in October 2026.

– Extending the expiration date on multiride passes from 90 days to 120 days.

– Increasing the summer “peak season” surcharge for vehicles on routes currently charged 25% up to 30%. This aims to align them more closely with the 35% surcharge on the Anacortes-San Juan Islands routes.

The public is invited to submit written comments about these proposals in the online open house, which will be open until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 9.

Ferry fare setting online open house

When: May 27-June 9

Where: wstc.wa.gov/online-open-houses/ferry-fares/

Details: Information about ferry fares and changes being considered is available online 24/7, with an opportunity to offer written comments.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

The open house also highlights additional fare changes mandated by the Legislature:

– A 50-cent increase to the vessel replacement surcharge, starting no later than Oct. 1, 2025.

– A 3% fee to support credit card processing costs, beginning no later than March 1, 2026.

Public input will inform the commissioners’ proposal, which they plan to issue at their virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 17. Public comments will be sought on the proposal through July. Commissioners will hold a final hearing in August, where they are expected to make a final decision. Approved ferry fare adjustments are expected to take effect on Oct. 1, 2025.

To learn more about the ferry fare setting process and to stay up to date on the latest developments, visit the commission’s website: wstc.wa.gov.