Public input sought on future changes to I-405/SR 167 tolling

The Washington State Transportation Commission wants to hear from the public as it explores future toll rate and policy changes on the Interstate 405 and State Route 167 express toll lanes. The possible changes are being considered as the state works to create a continuous 50-plus-mile express toll lane corridor from Lynnwood to Puyallup. An online survey is now available for travelers to offer their thoughts.

The changes being considered are:

– Raising the maximum toll rate from $15 to $18 to manage congestion and keep traffic in the express toll lanes at 45 mph at least 90 percent of the time.

– Implementing weekend tolling on I-405 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. to be consistent with weekend tolling on SR 167.

– Raising the carpool requirements on SR 167 to three or more riders during morning and evening peak hours, to be consistent with the current carpool requirements on I-405.

Toll rate and policy changes are anticipated to go into effect with the opening of new express toll lanes currently under construction on I-405 from Bellevue to Renton. These new lanes are estimated to open in late 2025.

The online survey will be open until 5 p.m., Dec. 13. The commission will review the findings in early 2025.

For more information about I-405/SR 167 corridor toll-setting, visit the commission’s website: wstc.wa.gov.