Public input sought on county’s affordable housing and community development needs

Snohomish County invites all interested persons to attend a public hearing Dec. 12 and provide input on the most important needs for low- and moderate-income people and neighborhoods in Snohomish County, and to provide input on 2023 grant performance under the county’s 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan. The hearing is sponsored by Snohomish County Human Services Department.

Feedback received will be used to help develop the 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan that guides the use of federal funds under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Home Investment Partnerships (HOME) Program and the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG).

The public hearing will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Stilly Valley Center, 18308 Smokey Point Blvd., Arlington.

Unable to attend a hearing? Written comments are also invited via email or mail by 4 p.m. on Dec. 20. Send to Debra May at debra.may@snoco.org or at Snohomish County Human Services Department, M/S 305, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, WA 98201.

The hearing facilities are accessible. To request language interpreter services or disability-related accommodations to facilitate meeting participation, contact Debra May five days before the hearing at debra.may@snoco.org, or by phone at 425-388-3264, or 711 for TTY users.