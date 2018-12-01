Public hearings on Creekside Meadows, water rate hike, 2019-20 budget before council Dec. 3

Public hearings on three items — the 56-home Creekside Meadows planned unit development project, a nearly $22-per-month average increase in water rates. and the city’s 2019-20 biennial budget — are on the agenda for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Monday, Dec. 3 business meeting.

In addition, during the Dec. 3 meeting Interim Police Chief Pete Caw will take the oath of office. Caw replaces Police Chief Greg Wilson, who resigned in November.

The council is asking for public comment on the Creekside Meadows development proposed by Century Communities — which also developed Atworth Commons on 56th Avenue West and 218th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. The project would replace the existing Creekside Church building and paved parking area at 7011 226th Pl. S.W.

At a recent open house on the proposed development, neighbors expressed concerns about traffic and construction impacts. Read more in our story on that meeting.

The council will also review a draft ordinance for the 2019 increase in residential water rates, aimed at addressing higher costs due to regulatory requirements and aging infrastructure. More about that proposal in our earlier story.

And it will discuss and possibly adopt the city’s proposed 2019-20 biennial budget.

Also on Monday night’s council agenda:is an annual report by the Economic Alliance Snohomish County.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers on the second floor of interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. You can see the complete agenda here.