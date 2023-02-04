Public hearing on undergrounding utility ordinance set for Feb. 6 city council meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, Feb. 6, business meeting is set to receive an update on the South County Regional Fire Authority (RFA) nnexation process as well as hold a public hearing for the undergrounding utilities ordinance.

The council voted at its Jan. 12 meeting to place an annexation vote on the ballot this spring and will receive an update on the discussions between city and RFA staff.

In other business, the council is scheduled to vote on professional services agreements for the city’s hearing examiner and interim public works director, amendments to the city’s purchasing policy ordinance and a request for annexation by the property owners of 4713 240th St. S.W.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend a meeting online, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 844 1833 2151 and passcode 98043.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view live streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.