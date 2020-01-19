Public hearing on townhomes project, update from Senior Center among items on Jan. 21 MLT City Council agenda

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will be facing a full agenda of items when it meets on Tuesday, Jan. 21 — a day later than usual due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Among them:

– An update from Mountlake Terrace Senior Center Executive Director Lisa Norton

– Discussion about a proposal to hire two in-house custodians as an alternative to contracting with outside firms.

– Award of a contract to King County Director’s Association and Musco Sports Lighting, LLC for field lighting at Evergreen Playfield #1

– Public hearing and consideration of the proposed Antares Townhomes project, which consists of three properties (23802, 23804 and 23806 56th Ave. W.) totaling approximately .52 acres. The proposal is to subdivide the property into 19 lots across three separate townhome buildings.

– Update on Civic Campus project

– Review and acknowledgement of amendment No. 7 and approval of amendment No. 8 to professional services agreement with ARC Architects, Inc.

– Review of state and federal legislative agendas

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.

–