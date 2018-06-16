Public hearing on city’s critical areas ordinance, including fines for tree cutting, before MLT council June 18

Further discussion about regulations that govern the city’s critical areas dominated discussion at the June 14 Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session.

The council is scheduled during its Monday, June 18 business meeting to hold a public hearing and adopt an ordinance governing the city’s critical areas, which include those with streams, wetlands, steep slopes and other geologic and flood hazard areas.

The city’s website notes that critical areas “perform a multitude of environmental functions that improve our water and air, protect property from damage, enhance quality of life, and support the local economy.

“Wetlands, streams and floodplains help with flood attenuation, improve water quality, recharge the water table, and are a food chain support for flora and fauna. They provide habitat for fish and wildlife and allow for recreation such as bird watching, fishing, hiking, and hunting. Designated wildlife habitat (all forested in Mountlake Terrace) support certain species of bird and animal life and moderate summer and winter temperature fluctuations and absorb storm water. Geologically hazardous slopes need to be protected to maintain their stability, reduce erosion and slippage and protect property from damage.”

(Activities around Lake Ballinger aren’t governed by these critical areas regulations; they are regulated instead under the separate state-required Shoreline Master Program.)

The council spent a fair amount of time June 14 discussing the dollar amount of penalties that should be assessed to any property owner who removes, without authorization “significant and non-significant trees” (those terms are related to the tree diameter size) on designated critical areas of their property.

In most cases, city officials say, these trees are located on a steep slope on a homeowner’s property. Councilmembers talked at length about the fact that many homeowners may not realize their home is located in a “critical area.”

Public education will be key to enforcing the city’s critical areas regulations, councilmembers agreed. Mayor Pro Tem Kyoko Matsumoto Wright suggested that an article regarding critical areas appear in the City Happenings newsletter and also on the city’s website.

Even so, Councilmember Bryan Wahl said he worries about those residents who won’t get the message and will be hit with a fine after the fact for removing a tree. “I think that more often than not, it’s going to be people that do it inadvertently or unknowingly just tryring to clean up their backyard,” Wahl said.

In the end, council decided on a penalty of $1,000 for unauthorized removal of a non-significant tree and $3,000 for removing a significant tree.

In other action June 14, the council heard from Deputy Police Chief Pete Caw regarding a proposed interlocal agreement to return a school resource officer to Mountlake Terrace High School. Caw explained that an Edmonds School District-funded school resource officer — a member of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department — was eliminated as a result of cost cutting by the district in 2010.

Under the proposed agreement, the district will pay 50 percent of the officer’s salary and benefits for the school year.

“There’s been a lot of tragedies throughout the country at high schools, middle schools, elementary schools,” Caw said, adding that research shows there are advantages to having a school resource officers at high schools. Not only does the school benefit from having a “well-trained officer on scene to neutralize a threat if it does occur,” but a school-based police officer can maintain meaningful relationships with staff and students – “and hopefully deflect conflict when it starts,” Caw added. Caw also pointed to the recent series of threats at Mountlake Terrace High School, which resulted in a police officer being stationed at the high school full time. Councilmember Doug McCardle, himself a middle school teacher, complimented police on their response to those issues. “I thought it was stellar,” McCardle said. Councilmembers agreed to place the school resource officer proposal on the June 18 consent agenda for approval.

Also on the consent agenda for June 18 is a contract with Murray Smith & Associates, for an amount not to exceed $55,000, to conduct a water rate study for the city, as well as a city council subcommittee recommendation for appointments to the city’s planning and arts commissions.

Also on the agenda is review of the following items: a critical areas regulations ordinance, a contract with MSA to conduct a water rate study, and a city council subcommittee recommendation for board and commission member appointments.

In addition, the council is scheduled to make two presentations at the beginning of the June 18 meeting: Recognition of State Sen. Guy Palumbo and State Reps. Derek Stanford and Shelley Kloba for their efforts regarding project funding for Main Street and Ballinger Park; and recognition of the Mountlake Terrace High School baseball team, which took second place a the State 2A tournament in May.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220. You can see the complete agenda here.

— By Teresa Wippel