Public hearing on building code ordinance scheduled for March 6 city council meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, March 6 meeting is scheduled to hold a public hearing before voting on an ordinance adopting the 2021 Building Code.

The building code changes were presented during the Feb. 27 council meeting.

Two presentations are scheduled for this week’s meeting: One from Alliance for Housing Affordability (AHA) Program Manager Chris Collier and the other from Fire Chief Bob Eastman of South County Fire and Rescue about fire risk.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., March 6, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.