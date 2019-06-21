Public hearing June 27 on Sound Transit permits and plans for MLT light rail construction

The Mountlake Terrace Hearing Examiner invites community members to attend a public hearing regarding Sound Transit light rail service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. The meeting will take place in the Interim City Hall Council Chambers, located at 6100 219th Street Southwest, Suite 220.

The public hearing will be held to consider approvals for Sound Transit to obtain a conditional use permit, a site development plan and a critical areas reasonable use exception to construct 2.2 miles of light rail guideway along Interstate 5. In addition, a light rail station is to be built at the 236th Street Southwest Transit Center, along with modifications to existing parking at the station.

Construction of power facilities for the new guideway, reconstruction of infrastructure such as roadways and sidewalks, traffic signals, stormwater facilities and retaining walls are components of the approval.

Additionally, demolition of homes on properties acquired by Sound Transit, site grading, temporary parking, utility relocations, critical area restoration and construction staging areas will also be discussed. Additional impacts include tree removal, night construction and work on steep slopes and in wetland buffers.

Those who cannot attend the public hearing can send written comments to the Hearing Examiner Secretary at 6100 219th Street Southwest, Suite 200, Mountlake Terrace, WA until 5 p.m. on June 27. Or contact Lisa Plancich via email at [email protected]. Submitted comments will become part of the permanent record.

For more information about Sound Transit light rail service coming to Mountlake Terrace, visit www.cityofmlt.com/597 or call the Community and Economic Development Department at 425-744-6207.