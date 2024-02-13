Public hearing for Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program at Feb. 15 MLT council meeting

Among items scheduled for the Feb. 15 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting is a public hearing and vote on the city’s Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program ordinance.
Cities in Washington state must update their Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) annually and file a copy of the adopted program with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
The proposed TIP will cover the years 2024 to 2029. The Transportation Improvement Program 2024-2029 ordinance identifies the revenue sources and capital projects and programs for the six-year period.
Also scheduled is a presentation of the City of Mountlake Terrace website redesign by Communications Manager Rikki Fruichantie and City Manager Jeff Niten.
The city is eligible for a free redesign through its contract with CivicPlus, the website host. The redesign was the city manager’s priority for 2023.
The city council meeting will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.
To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.
To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.
You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
The agenda can be viewed here.
— By Rick Sinnett
