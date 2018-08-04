Public hearing Aug. 6 on code change to allow temporary parking in MLT Town Center

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a public hearing during its Monday, Aug. 6 business meeting regarding adoption of a development code amendment allowing temporary parking facilities in the city’s Town Center.

The amendment would permit temporary parking in the vicinity of the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center to replace existing commuter parking during the construction of the Sound Transit Lynnwood Link Extension Light Rail guideway, and the light rail station over 236th Street Southwest.

Under current city code, a parking lot is not a permitted use in the Town Center District.

The light rail guideway will be located on the east side of Interstate 5 as it enters Mountlake Terrace from the south, will run between the existing Transit Center parking garage and the surface parking to the east, and then cross to the west side of I-5 just south of the 228th Street overpass bridge.

According the city council agenda memo for Monday night’s meeting, during construction the surface parking at the Transit Center will be used as a staging area for the Lynnwood Link system. The new light rail station at 236th and a new parking lot will be built to replace the about 230 existing commuter parking spaces that will be displaced for an extended period of time.

“Provisions are needed to replace this parking during the construction period,” the memo said. “Such parking should be in close proximity to the bus services, which will continue to be provided at the station. This means that a parking area needs to be found, on a temporary basis, as close as possible to the Transit Center.<

Among the other items on the Aug. 6 agenda:

– Adoption of resolution designating use of Town Center Park impact fees

– Review and approval of interlocal agreement with Edmonds School District for facility use

You can see the complete agenda here. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor, Mountlake Terrace.