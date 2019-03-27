Public comment period now open for MLT Shoreline Master Program review

The Washington State Department of Ecology and the City of Mountlake Terrace are seeking public comment on the City’s Shoreline Master Program (SMP) periodic review and proposed amendments.

The amendments were developed by the city to comply with state law, which requires all local governments to review their SMPs on an eight-year schedule. The review ensures the Shoreline Master Program keeps up with changes in state law, changes in other city plans and regulations, and other changed circumstances.

Comments will be reviewed by both the city and Ecology Department. Send to either; no need to send duplicates.

After the city makes any final amendments to the plan it will send them to Ecology for review. Ecology will review amendments for consistency with state laws and rules and decide whether to approve the program as adopted or recommend changes.

Links to the proposed amendments and options for providing comment are available at www.cityofmlt.com/247/Shoreline-Planning. A joint local/state public hearing will be held on April 8, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 6100 – 219th St. S.W. Suite 220, Mountlake Terrace.

For more information, contact Senior Planner Edith Duttlinger at [email protected]

or (425) 744-6279, Mountlake Terrace Community and Economic Development Department, 6100 – 219th Street SW, Suite 200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.

If you have questions for Ecology, contact Shorelines Planner David Pater at [email protected], or (360) 255-4375.