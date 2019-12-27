Public comment on proposed clean fuel standard extended to Feb. 10

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is extending the public comment period for its proposed Clean Fuel Standard to provide more opportunities for public input. Public comments are now due by Feb. 10, 2020.

In 2017, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s Board of Directors adopted a science-based target to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by 50 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, and is considering adopting a regional Clean Fuel Standard to help meet that target.

A Clean Fuel Standard would reduce greenhouse gas pollution from transportation to address climate change and protect human health. The standard would apply to transportation fuels supplied or sold in the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s jurisdiction — King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

The agency will also host three additional public hearings during the extended public comment period:

Everett

Jan. 30, 2020, 4 – 7 p.m.

Everett Public Library — Main Branch Auditorium (2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett)

Bremerton

Feb. 4, 2020, 4 – 7 p.m.

Kitsap Conference Center Ballroom (100 Washington Ave., Bremerton)

Tacoma

Feb. 5, 2020, 4 – 7 p.m.

Tacoma Public Library — Main Branch, Olympia Room (1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma)

With the public comment period extension, the agency’s board of directors will review a summary of public comments and discuss next steps at its meeting on Feb. 27, 2020.

In addition to the hearings, the public can comment on the proposed Clean Fuel Standard by:

Email: CleanFuels@pscleanair.gov

Mail: Send to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, 1904 3rd Ave., Suite 105, Seattle, WA 98101

The agency will consider all comments received during the public comment period. Equal weight will be given to comments submitted online and in-person.

Additional information on the draft proposed Clean Fuel Standard is available here.

The agency will make reasonable accommodation for any person who needs assistance to participate in the public hearings, or to access our services. The meeting facilities are ADA accessible. Sign language services, language translation and interpretation, and communications materials in alternative formats can be made available given sufficient notice by contacting CleanFuels@pscleanair.gov or 206-689-8800.