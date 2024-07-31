Providence offering free Stop the Bleed Class in Everett Aug. 15

Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett is offering a free Stop the Bleed Class designed to teach the general public how to be immediate responders if they encounter a life-threatening bleeding situation. According to organizers, hemorrhage is the number-one cause of death after traumatic injury, and it is preventable if people know these skills.

The class is offered monthly on the third Thursday at the Providence Hospital’s Colby campus. The next class is from 2-3 p.m. Aug. 15.

In the course, you’ll learn three quick techniques to help save a life before someone bleeds out:

– How to use your hands to apply pressure to a wound;

– How to pack a wound to control bleeding;

– How to correctly apply a tourniquet.

This is a certificate course upon completion. The class is free but requires registration here.

Providence Regional Medical Center is located at 1700 13th St., Everett.