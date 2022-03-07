Providence ElderPlace to open Snohomish County center April 1

Providence ElderPlace, which combines health care and social services in one place for older adults, will open its first Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Snohomish County on April 1.

According to a news release, the program offers medical care, social services and transportation to older adults who wish to continue to live in the community, thus avoiding or minimizing stays in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.

The new Snohomish County center is located at Everett at 1615 75th St. S.W., #220. Eligible residents in Everett, Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Snohomish, Monroe, Mukilteo, Lake Stevens, Marysville and Tulalip can start to enroll beginning on April 1.

Providence ElderPlace provides transportation from each individual’s residence to the ElderPlace center, where they receive medical and social services, including adult day health activities.

“We’ve been looking forward to expanding our service area to Snohomish County for years,” said Providence ElderPlace Executive Director Susan Tuller. “Because we offer wrap-around care, those who enroll with us are able to continue to live in the community, rather than in a nursing home.”

Eligible individuals must be age 55 and over, in need of assistance with activities of daily living as determined by the State of Washington, and be able to live safely in a community setting.

Anyone interested in learning more should contact Kathryn Gruber at 206-320-5325.