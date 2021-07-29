Providence ElderPlace expands health care and adult day health services to seniors in Snohomish County

Providence ElderPlace, which provides health care and adult day health services for seniors who are so sick or frail they would qualify to live in a nursing home, is expanding for the first time into Snohomish County.

The program has operated in King County since 1995 and has expanded gradually to include facilities in South Seattle, West Seattle, Kent and Redmond. There is also a site in Spokane. Operated by Providence Health & Services, ElderPlace aims to keep seniors healthy and in the community, whether that is in their homes alone, with family, in an adult family home, or assisted living facility. Providence ElderPlace provides them with all of their medical care, adult day health and social services, transportation to the Providence ElderPlace centers, and in some cases even covers housing. Many participants have multiple chronic diseases and 89% qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid.

Providence ElderPlace, which already serves more than 1,000 participants, now is expanding to accept seniors who live in Mountlake Terrace, and parts of Lynnwood, Edmonds and Bothell (zip codes 98020, 98021, 98036 and 98043).

“We are so excited to offer our program to seniors in Snohomish County,” said Providence ElderPlace Executive Director Susan Tuller. “We truly believe that if this program did not exist, many of our participants would need nursing home care or would be at significant risk for hospitalization because they’re not in settings providing all the care they need.”

Most participants come to the Providence ElderPlace centers at least once a week for exercise, regular doctor visits, lunch and a chance to socialize with other seniors. For the first time since the COVID pandemic started in March 2020, prospective participants and their loved ones will be allowed to tour the centers in-person. Residents of Snohomish County who qualify will be enrolled at the Providence ElderPlace center at 8632 160th Ave. N.E., in Redmond. All transportation to and from the center is provided as part of Providence ElderPlace’s wrap-around services.

“During the pandemic we saw a lot of family members who simply needed a break from taking care of their elderly loved ones,” Edmonds said. “And yet, they couldn’t imagine sending them to a skilled nursing facility or assisted living home. Providence ElderPlace offers the perfect alternative to keep these beloved seniors in their home, and to get them the services they need to be healthy and to thrive.”

Because Providence is paid a monthly rate per participant, the program is incentivized to keep its participants as healthy as possible by closely monitoring their health, their medications, and their well-being to keep them out of the hospital and the nursing home.

Robert Hellrigel, chief executive of Providence Home and Community Care, which oversees Providence ElderPlace, said many people come to the program as their lives are spiraling out of control. “They can’t manage their chronic conditions. They don’t understand their options. They fear going to a nursing home and don’t know where to turn. Providence ElderPlace wraps you up in this big warm blanket and says `you’re covered, we’re going to get your symptoms under control.’”

Providence ElderPlace is part of the national Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which started in 1990 and serves about 55,000 participants in 30 states.