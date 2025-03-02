Protesters take to the sidewalk outside Lynnwood Tesla dealership

A throng of people crowded the sidewalks Saturday in front of the Lynnwood Tesla dealership at 17731 Highway 99 to protest the recent actions of the Trump administration, and particularly the increasing role of billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in government affairs.

As head of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk is classified by the Trump administration as a “special government employee” not subject to Congressional approval like other cabinet-level federal department heads. In recent weeks, Musk has overseen the elimination of federal departments and functions, and the firing of thousands of government employees, all in the name of cutting waste in government.

The event began at noon with an estimated 50 protesters, but by 1 p.m. had swelled to more than 150. Protesters carried mostly homemade signs. While the majority were directed at Musk, there were a smattering of others supporting Ukraine and decrying the array of government actions taken in the weeks since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The demonstration was confined to the adjacent sidewalks to avoid trespassing on dealership property.

Group organizer and Edmonds resident Bill Alexander explained that the group’s goal was to raise their voices against what they see as an out-of-control administration taking actions that flaunt the U.S. Constitution, the rule of law and the outsized role of Elon Musk.

“At first I didn’t feel like I could do anything about it,” he said. “But we can start here at Tesla, the main source of wealth for Elon Musk.”