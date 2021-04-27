Proposed zoning code amendment among items on city council agenda for April 29

A request for an amendment to the zoning code in the Town Center area is among the items on the agenda for the Thursday, April 29 Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session agenda.

An application has been submitted requesting a change to code text for the Town Center Zoning Districts, which would remove the restriction on locating medical/health care uses on the ground floor of designated frontages and corners. The proposed amendment would expand the allowed location of those services to include the first 30 feet immediately at the corner of the designated intersections in the TC-1, TC-2, and TC-3 Zones.

The zoning restriction currently applies to six corner storefront intersection locations. A total of 18 corners are subject to the limitation since those intersections have either two or four corners affected by designation.

Additional items on the April 29 agenda include:

– Discussion of an art deaccession policy

– Review of the 2021 first quarter police department report

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (844 3404 4908) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (04 29 21).

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, PO Box 72, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The city clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the meeting’s public comment period, use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

