Property tax statements are coming: Brace yourself for a bump

Residents of Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier are in for some sticker shock on this year’s property tax statements, due to hit mailboxes in mid-February.

According to figures from the Snohomish County Assessor’s office, homeowners in those communities can expect an average increase of 9.45% compared to last year, which translates into a $434.63 jump in property taxes for the average homeowner.

The overall tax rates differ among communities based on voter approval of various special levies for schools and other measures. And of course, as property values rise so does the tax bill.

The following table of data from the Assessor’s Office summarizes the changes from last year:

City Tax Rate % tax increase Dollar tax increase Avg Tax Bill Avg Assessed value 2019 % increase avg home value Brier 9.0549 13.9% $687.23 $5622.19 $546,400 13.63% Edmonds 9.2765 7.7% $423.13 $5893.26 $594,300 6.90% Lynnwood 10.2653 8.8% $350.18 $4317.59 $387,900 8.43% Mountlake Terrace 9.8469 7.4% $277.94 $4029.35 $383,000 6.84%

The biggest hit will be felt in Brier, which also leads the four communities in increased home values with the average value jumping 13.63% over last year. While the overall tax rate in Brier remains the lowest at 9.0549 percent, the sharp increase in values means that the average homeowner in that community will pay almost 14 percent more than last year, translating to $687.27 more in the annual tax bill.

And if you experience trouble paying your taxes, tax relief is available for seniors and others who meet certain income and other criteria. Detailed information is available on the Assessor’s Tax Exemption page here.

— By Larry Vogel