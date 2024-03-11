Promoting health at Verdant Community Wellness Day

Posted: March 10, 2024
L-R: Patience Jaman, Rabi Yunasa and Fatima Al-Mahana at the Verdant Community Wellness Fair. Yunusa spoke about domestic violence in the African community.
Dr. Steve Woodard of Volunteers of America Western Washington and Joan Morrison of Clothes for Kids are ready to answer questions at the event.
A cooking demonstration focused on healthy foods.

The Verdant Health Commission on Saturday hosted a free Community Wellness Day in Lynnwood, with free resources for individuals and families to promote health and well-being. The Puget Sound Kidney Center put on free cooking demonstrations, and Medical Teams International provided free dental exams and oral health supplies. In addition, the Lynnwood Food Bank supplied free fresh fruits and vegetables, while nutritionists from Sound Dietitians offered dietary information for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Three keynote speakers presented on topics ranging from domestic violence to social media to mental health. Look for our stories on those presentations in the next few days.

— Photos by Nick Ng

