‘Project remains top priority’: MLT’s Main Street not selected in latest round of federal grant funding

The City of Mountlake Terrace received word last week that its application for a federal RAISE grant — Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity — was not selected for this round of funding.

The city had sought more than $23 million in support for Main Street Phases 2 and 3, for the revitalization of Town Center.

In a statement, Mountlake Terrace thanked “everyone who continues to support our vision for a downtown hub for housing and services, all connected to light rail.”

The project remains a top priority, City Manager Jeff Niten said Tuesday.

“We will be following up to see how we can improve next year’s application,” he said. “We are still moving forward. Now we’ll be figuring out what we can accomplish with current funding. We will analyze opportunities to maintain the momentum we’ve built.”

Learn more about the latest round of RAISE grant allocations in this Washington State Standard story.

The Main Street project will rebuild 56th Avenue West between 236th and 230th Streets Southwest, improving pedestrian and bicycle safety. Main Street Phase 1 — the reconstruction of 236th between 56th Avenue West and I-5 — was completed in 2020 and cost $16.56 million. There is also a planned Phase 3 that includes 60% design work for a new 57th Avenue West, which will be a four-block-long, pedestrian-oriented street with first-floor retail.

U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene earlier this year secured $850,000 in federal funding that will go toward Main Street Phase 2. The Main Street project was among 15 community projects in DelBene’s 1st Congressional District receiving federal support for infrastructure upgrades.

Mountlake Terrace has $75 million in investments either planned or completed for Town Center. In addition to Main Street Phases 1-3, they include the $12.5 million Civic Campus and the $5.6 million Transit Connection Corridor Project. Aimed at providing connections from Town Center to the new Mountlake Terrace light rail station, the transit connection project will include lighted and accessible pathways through Veterans Memorial Park and a pedestrian plaza at the corner of 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard.