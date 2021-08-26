Progress made on Lake Ballinger construction

Updated photos Wednesday, Aug. 25 of construction at Lake Ballinger, by David Carlos. The City of Mountlake Terrace project will add a new fishing pier, boat dock, boat launch and enhanced shoreline improvements. There are also new restrooms at the boat launch as well as an accessible pathway from the senior/community center to the boat launch area. The $1.5 million project is expected to be completed by September.
