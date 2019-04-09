Proceeds from HR seminar in Lynnwood to benefit Volunteers of America

Human resources and employment law experts at All Things HR, LLC and Jackson Lewis P.C. are conducting an HR training that also raises money for a worthy cause. Proceeds from the ‘Handling Challenging Employees’ seminar — set for May 9 at Lynnwood Embassy Suites — will benefit Volunteers of America Western Washington and the local families they serve.

According to a Volunteers of America Western Washington announcement, the seminar will lead participants through a series of entertaining, short vignettes and interactive panel discussion with employment attorneys and HR professionals. Topics include contentious employee political beliefs, recreational marijuana, criminal history that is discovered post hiring, protected activities under the National Labor Relations Act, perceived disability, accommodation, retaliation, and employee attitudes and morale.

The cost is $99 per attendee, and registration is available at www.allthings-hr.com/events. Embassy Suites is located at 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Last October, All Things HR and Jackson Lewis raised $3,000 for VOAWW in a seminar dealing with the current employment law challenges in Washington state.