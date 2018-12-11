Pro/con committee members needed for February ballot measure to dissolve FD 1

Snohomish County Fire District 1 is seeking committee members to prepare pro and con statements for the Feb. 12 special election ballot measure to dissolve the fire district.

Fire District 1 in unincorporated south Snohomish County and the Lynnwood Fire Department combined on Oct. 1, 2017 to become South County Fire, a voter-approved regional fire authority. At that time, all employees of Fire District 1 and the Lynnwood Fire Department became employees of South County Fire, which now staffs and operates all 12 fire stations previously operated by the fire district as well as the two fire stations in the City of Lynnwood. Even though Fire District 1 no longer provides fire and emergency medical services, it continues to exist as a special purpose district that can only be dissolved by a vote of the people.

Those interested in applying for one of the committee positions should submit their name, contact information and a brief statement as to why they would like to serve on one of the committees. There is a limit of three members per committee, but committees may seek input from others to develop a statement.

Apply by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 12 by submitting a letter of interest in person or by mail to Melissa Blankenship, Executive Assistant to the Board of Commissioners, South County Fire, 12425 Meridian Ave. S., Everett WA 98208; or by email: [email protected].