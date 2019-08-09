Primary election vote count, Day 3: Noble, Katims maintain leads in school board races

Updated primary election results released Thursday by the Snohomish County Elections Office for Edmonds School Board of Directors Position 3 and 5 candidates saw Position 3 incumbent Gary Noble still in the lead with 46% of ballots cast so far. Challenger Rory Graves increased her vote count to 22%, while Jennifer Cail was at 20% for the second spot on the Position 3 ballot.

In Position 5 — an open seat because current School Board member Diana White is not seeking re-election — Nancy Katims still leads the field of five candidates with 54% of the vote, and opponent Lisa Hunnewell is maintaining her second-place finish with 21%.

The top two vote getters in all primary races will advance to the general election in November. Vote counts will be updated daily as more mail-in ballots are received by the county elections office.

The primary election will be certified by the county Aug. 20.

Primary results reported as of Aug. 8, 2019

Edmonds School District 15 Director

28,401 ballots, 104,742 registered voters, turnout 27.12%

District 3

Gary Noble 11708 44.43%

Jennifer Cail 5267 19.99%

Boe Lindgren 1322 5.02%

Mary Schultz 2117 8.03%

Rory Graves 5846 22.19%

Write-in 91 0.35%

District 5

Lisa Hunnewell 5417 21.41%

Rina Maile Redrup 3807 15.05%

D.P (Casey) Auve III 2339 9.25%

Nancy Katims 13608 53.79%

Write-in 127 0.50%