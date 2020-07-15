Primary election 2020: State Representative candidates, Districts 1 and 32

With Aug. 4 primary election ballots scheduled to arrive in mailboxes this week, we are including a summary of those appearing on the primary ballot (races that have three or more candidates) for Washington State Legislature, by district. All information was taken from the Snohomish County Voters Pamphlet:

District 1 (includes part of Mountlake Terrace and Brier)

State Representative, Position 2

Shelley Kloba

(Prefers Democratic Party)

Elected Experience: Incumbent State Representative; Vice Chair Innovation, Technology & Economic Development, Vice Chair Commerce & Gaming, and member of Transportation Committees; co-founder House Bipartisan Workgroup; Ex- Officio member of Gambling Commission; member of Problem Gambling Task Force; member of Autonomous Vehicle Workgroup. Formerly: Kirkland City Councilmember; Board Member of King County Domestic Violence Initiative, and King County Board of Health

Other Professional Experience: Health care provider with over 20 years of experience

Education: B.S. Kinesiology, University of Illinois; Certificate in Energy Policy Planning, University of Idaho; Seattle Massage School

Community Service: Kirkland Kiwanis Club, Formerly; Lake Washington Schools Foundation Trustee, Kirkland Park Board Member, WA State PTA Legislative Director

Candidate statement:

My deep community roots as an advocate led me to elected office and informs my approach. My priorities are helping people who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own; providing healthcare not tied to one’s employment; increasing childcare and eldercare opportunities for working families; and fixing our upside down tax code so that everyone pays their fair share. Together, I know that we can rise above our current challenges and ensure opportunity and security for all..

Endorsements: 1st LD Democrats, WA State Labor Council, Planned Parenthood, Washington Education Association, WA Alliance for Gun Responsibility, WA Conservation Voters

For more information:

425-522-2096

info@votekloba.com

www.votekloba.com

Jeb Brewer

(Prefers Republican Party)

Elected Experience: I’m Jeb Brewer and my family has been proud to call Washington state our home for the past 16 years. Over my career I’ve held positions supporting the construction and restaurant industries, where much of what I do is working with people to reduce waste, complexity, and cost in their businesses while improving efficiency. I have helped both large fortune 500 companies and small privately owned business, which has given me an understanding of the challenges our economy is now faced with.

Other Professional Experience: Licensed WA State Home Inspector

Education: B.S. Industrial Technology from Colorado State University

Community Service: No information submitted

Candidate statement:

Our state is hurting. Our officials have forgotten that government was created to support its people. We have crowed and crumbling roadways, out of control homelessness, and unprecedented unemployment and businesses closures.

The status quo is not okay. We need to expect results on the taxes we pay. If something is not working, we need to change it and stop wasting resources. We need to do everything possible to make it easier, and safer to build businesses in our state.

For more information:

www.voteforjeb.com

Gary Morgan

(Prefers GOP Party)

Elected Experience: City of Brier Council (6 years)

Other Professional Experience: Accountant and Consultant – 28 years of successful support of small businesses throughout the greater Seattle area, including over 20 years with Catholic Housing Services providing accounting for various affordable housing projects.

Education: B.S. Accounting – Central Washington University

Community Service: Alderwood Boys & Girls Club – Over 20 years as a youth coach in a variety of sports

Candidate statement:

We have never been as hammered by taxes as we have been in the last few years. With the combination of large increases in Sound Transit taxes and the 30% increase in property taxes, we have been squeezed dry. I will fight to reduce car tabs and stand strong against additional excess taxes, including a new state income tax.

We have been devastated by the current economic times. I will make sure all businesses will have the right environment and government tools to quickly rebound. I thank you for your consideratio. Committee to elect Gary Morgan (206) 915-4006

For more information:

425-775-6060

gm424242@aol.com

District 32 (Includes portions of Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and Lynnwood):

Position 1

Cindy Ryu

(Prefers Democratic Party)

Elected Experience: Incumbent State Representative 2010-2020. Shoreline Mayor, Shoreline City Councilmember 2006-2009. Chairing the Housing, Community Development, and Veterans Committee. Also currently serving on the Appropriations and Consumer Protection & Business Committees.

Other Professional Experience: Small business owner and commercial property manager. Records Systems Analyst, City of Seattle. Medicaid Intake Officer, University Hospital. Admitting Officer, Harborview Medical Center.

Education: University of Washington, MBA 1983, Microbiology 1980.

Community Service — Boards: Shoreline Schools Career and Technical Education; UW Consulting and Business Development Center; Lynnwood Economic Development; Richmond Beach Community Association; Shoreline Chamber; Dollars for Scholars; Women in Government. PC-USA. Sunday School Teacher, Summer Feeding program.

Candidate statement:

I’m honored to serve as your State Representative. Our legislature has much work ahead of us as we recover economically and support our workers and local businesses. My priorities are protecting education funding, ensuring the safety of our communities, safeguarding the environment and pushing for more affordable housing. I’ll continue advocating for local businesses and jobs, and making Washington a better place to live, work, and raise our families.

I’m proudly endorsed by labor organizations like the Washington Education Association and Washington State Labor Council, the Mayors of Lynnwood, Edmonds, and Mountlake Terrace, King County Young Democrats, Planned Parenthood Votes.

For more information:

206-605-1588

friendsforcindyryu@yahoo.com

cindyryu.com

Shirley Sutton

(Prefers Democratic Party)

Elected Experience: Lynnwood City Council Member; Precinct Committee Officer

Other Professional Experience: Edmonds Community College: Executive Director of Diversity Affairs, 2006-2013; Director of Equity and Diversity, 2001-2006; Yakima Valley Community

College: Director of Adult Basic Education/English as a Second Language, 1998-2001; Yakima School District No. 7: Director of Homeless Programs, 1994-1998; Administrator of Career and Community Activities, 1992-1995; Director of Staff and Student Services, 1989-1992; Manager Labor Relations, 1986-1988; Burlington Northern Railroad: Labor Relations and Regional Manager Personnel, 1984-1988; Divisions Claims Manager, 1980-1984

Education: MA Education, 1997; BA Law & Justice, 1995

Community Service: Chair, Neighborhood Demographics Diversity Commission, Lynnwood; Urban League; NAACP; Black Women’s Coalition

Candidate statement:

The Coronavirus pandemic underscores the need to bolster public systems now and to assure future resiliency. My experience on the Lynnwood City Council taught me that every level of our public network and business community are essential for the vibrancy of our economy. We must immediately bolster jobs, small businesses and access to healthcare. We must also provide relief for homeowners and renters. As your legislator, I will continue to advocate for affordable housing, fair taxation, keeping public schools public to provide excellent education, and creating financial institutions that keep our tax dollars working for us in Washington State.

For more information:

425-742-9398

shirley@shirleypsutton.com

voteshirleysutton.com

Keith Smith

(Prefers Democratic Party)

Elected Experience: Chair of Advocacy and Diversity Committee, Snohomish County Council on Aging; Member, Snohomish County Children’s Commission.

Other Professional Experience: High School and youth sports official covering the Edmonds and Shoreline School Districts. Member of UFCW local 21, prior member Teamsters 38, and fierce advocate for the needs of workers.

Education: Graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School (2004); Associate of Arts, Shoreline Community College (2008); Bachelor of Science in Law and Justice, Magna Cum Laude, Central Washington University, Lynnwood Campus (2015).

Community Service: Volunteer Guardian Ad-Litem, Snohomish County Juvenile Court (2014-2016); Foster home for Beck’s Place, PAWS, and Old Dog Haven; Holly House Advisory Board.

Candidate statement:

I am an essential worker in the fight against COVID-19. Companies are failing to protect their employees. Workers need protections that keep them safe and allow our communities to get essential goods and services.

I am also a sports official for the Edmonds and Shoreline School Districts and a substitute teacher. I have seen how our communities and families are being let down by our backlogged unemployment system. I will go to Olympia to streamline our unemployment system, protect the workers we rely on most, and ensure government is protecting individuals, not corporate profits.

Endorsed by the Washington Stonewall Democrats.

For more information:

425-974-0228

Keithrep2020@gmail.com

keithwa.org



Position 2

Lauren Davis

(Prefers Democratic Party)

Elected Experience: Incumbent State Representative, 32nd District

Other Professional Experience: As the founding Executive Director of the Washington Recovery Alliance,

I’ve shaped public policy regarding mental health and addiction. At UW’s

Forefront Suicide Prevention, I directed school programs. Previously, I

worked in international development at the Gates Foundation and as a

Fulbright Scholar in West Africa. I spent my early career as a Head Start preschool teacher and started a small business in Ghana to fund education for girls.

Education: Brown University (Bachelor’s, Ethnic Studies)

Community Service: Past Member, King County Behavioral Health Advisory Board, Policy Committee, National Alliance on Mental Illness– Washington; directed adult English language learning program

Candidate statement:

As your Representative, I’ve successfully championed state Affordable Care Act protections, major investments in addiction treatment, landmark reforms to our criminal justice system and medical and dental access for our low income neighbors. When our behavioral health providers and bus drivers couldn’t access masks, I ensured these essential workers were protected. My focus going forward will be preserving public health and fighting for those hurt most by COVID—folks who’ve lost their jobs, seniors, undocumented families and small businesses.

Endorsements: King County Young Democrats, NARAL Pro-Choice Washington, Unions representing teachers, nurses and grocery store workers, Alliance for Gun Responsibility

For more information:

206-745-2010

lauren@electlaurendavis.com

www.electlaurendavis.com