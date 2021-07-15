Primary ballots in mail this week include county council position representing MLT, Brier

Local ballots for the Aug. 3 primary election will be mailed to residents this week. Voters in Mountlake Terrace and Brier will vote for Snohomish County Council Position 4, held by Jared Mead of Mill Creek. He will face challenger Brenda Carrington of Everett.

The primary narrows the field of candidates for local offices and voters can register or update voter information in person until Aug. 3. However, July 26 is the last day for voters to register or update voter information online. You can register in person at the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office in Everett or the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District in Lynnwood through Election Day Aug. 3.

Primary ballots can be submitted anytime after voters receive them and election day on Aug. 3. In order to be included in the results, voted ballots must be postmarked by that day or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Aug. 3. See a list of drop box locations here.

Most races that will be on the general election ballot do not appear on the primary ballot. A primary is only required if more than two candidates file for the same position or if the office is a partisan office. Partisan offices appear on the primary ballot even if only one candidate files. All County Council races are partisan races.

Each candidate for a partisan office may state a political party that he or she prefers. A candidate’s preference does not imply that they are nominated or endorsed by the party, or that the party approves of or associates with that candidate.

The State of Washington has a top two primary system which allows voters to choose among all candidates running for each office regardless of their party preference. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary then qualify for the general election. Candidates need at least 1% of the votes cast in that race to advance to the general election.

Mead, the incumbent, is seeking re-election for a full term on the Snohomish County Council. He is a Democrat, former state legislator and Mill Creek City Councilmember, and a lifelong resident of South Snohomish County. Mead was appointed to the county council in early 2020 after Terry Ryan resigned. He won a four-person primary and was elected for the remainder of Ryan’s term, receiving about 66% of the general election vote.

Mead previously worked in finance before serving in elected office.

“I’ve been proud to serve our community on the County Council during such a transformational time,” Mead said in a statement. “I’ve led on policies related to protecting our environment, pandemic recovery, racial equity, policing, and planning for the continued growth in South County but there’s still much to be done. And as your Councilmember, I have and will continue to elevate the voices of those who have been historically ignored as we move forward together.”

Mead said his candidacy provides, “an alternative to the divisive partisanship plaguing our political climate and stalling important progress.” He added that he will seek to leverage his experience and relationships from holding various elected positions “to lead on issues facing our region at this critical time.”

“For too long, rapid growth was mismanaged, resulting in overcrowded schools, inflated property taxes and congested roads,” Mead noted. “We can finally make progress on these issues if we set aside our political differences and focus on the work. In coming years, our county must focus on transit-oriented development to improve traffic and reduce pollution, managing growth so schools don’t overcrowd, and making housing affordable.”

Mead’s campaign shows endorsements from labor organizations and environmental groups along with U.S. Reps. Suzan DelBene and Rick Larsen; Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, Council Chair Stephanie Wright, Councilmember Megan Dunn; former County Executive Bob Drewel and former Councilmembers Terry Ryan and Dave Gossett; and 16 Washington state legislators from districts 1 (Bothell, Brier, Mountlake Terrace), 10 (Island County, northwestern Snohomish County and Southwestern Skagit County), 21 (Edmonds, Mukilteo), 32 (Lynnwood, Shoreline), 38 (Everett, Tulalip) and 44 (Mill Creek, Snohomish, Lake Stevens).

Carrington, a Republican, ran against Mead in last year’s general election for the position to serve the remainder of Ryan’s term. She was elected within her party as a precinct committee officer of the 44th Legislative District in Snohomish County which includes all or parts of Marysville, Lake Stevens, Snohomish, Everett and Mill Creek.

Carrington’s professional experience includes working for Fortune 500 companies and she has owned and operated businesses in construction, landscaping and interior design.

“Snohomish County is facing uncertain economic times and strong leadership is needed,” Carrington said in a statement. Adding that she, “understands what it takes, with plans to work toward economic stability, affordability, tax relief, and safety first.”

If elected, Carrington’s stated goals include “keeping our police force strong, livability with thriving small businesses and employment, affordability, and striving to insure everyone can live comfortably within their means regardless of income level.”

Taxes are among the most important issues she’d plan to address. “Get property taxes under control that are now equal to house payments,” she said. “No new taxes without a public vote. Growth taxation consideration, supporting small businesses to help build back thriving communities.”

Carrington also noted in her voter’s pamphlet statement that she would “encourage and work with new business startups,” and that she also advocates for “strong support to address our communities’ concerns and solutions for our public schools.” She also said she would “promote safe, livable communities with regards to police budgets.”

Carrington’s campaign shows endorsements from Snohomish Mayor John Kartak and Snohomish County Councilmember Sam Low.

Other local positions on the primary ballot include:

Public Hospital District 2

Commissioner Position 2: Rico Tessandore, Zemach Faris, Carolyn Brennan

Alderwood Water and Wastewater District

Commissioner Position 2: incumbent Donna Cross, Mike Pivec, Patrick Leonetti, Cory Paul Christianson, Sandra Brewer

Local voters’ pamphlets for the Aug. 3 primary, which provide more information about all of the various candidates ,have been mailed to residences and can also be viewed here.

To ensure voter registration information is up to date or to register to vote, visit votewa.gov. The site can also be used to confirm that a voted ballot has been received and accepted. Snohomish County Elections can be contacted at 425-388-3444 if voters have any questions.

— By Nathan Blackwell