Previewing Sunday’s Edmonds in Bloom: It’s more than just pretty flowers

OK, sure, you’ll see plenty of floral beauty on Sunday’s annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour, but there’s lots more to see as six Edmonds homeowners open their private gardens and outdoor living spaces to public viewing at this once-a-year special event. The homeowners have been preparing for weeks, all the gardens are in tip-top shape, and at each stop professional musicians will be performing live to help set the mood.

Get ideas for your own property as you view patios and decks, intimate conversation nooks, pathways, fountains, ponds, even an aviary. And don’t forget those behind-the-scenes features that every garden needs — potting sheds, propagation areas, greenhouse, compost, and all the other amenities that together make for stunning gardens and outdoor areas.

All will be open to you, and the homeowners will be on hand to answer questions.

With perfect weather in the forecast, advance ticket sales have been brisk. But if you haven’t already purchased your tickets, don’t despair. Just show up at garden #1, 9704 216th Place Southwest, at 11 a.m. Sunday to pick up your ticket and maps and descriptions for the rest of the gardens. Tickets cost $20 each, cash or check only.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel