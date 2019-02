1 of 4

With snow on the horizon for Friday and into the weekend, people are stocking up on food essentials.

When asked if it’s been busy at at the Cedar Plaza QFC, Marty — one of the employees — said “That’s an understatement!”

And overheard at a cash register:

Customer: “Been like this all day?”

Cashier: “Yeah, because of the storm. Pretty soon we won’t have any food left.”

— Photos by David Carlos