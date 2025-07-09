Preservation work at 65 locations on Western Washington state highways begins July 14

Starting this summer, 65 locations on more than two dozen state highways in King, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties will receive repairs as part of a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) strategic preservation project.

According to a WSDOT news release, the repairs include crack sealing, concrete panel replacement and targeted pavement repairs. This work helps extend the useful life of each highway and provides a smoother ride for travelers.

Pavement repairs will begin at 8 p.m., Monday, July 14 in Whatcom County and move south toward King County. Information will be shared as work schedules are finalized. Rain may cancel or delay work schedules.

Here are the areas where the repairs will take place:

King County

Interstate 5: Approximately five miles of both directions of the mainline and six miles of the express lanes in Seattle between the Ship Canal Bridge and Northgate. Additionally, there will be ramp work in the Federal Way, Tukwila and Shoreline areas.

I-405: Approximately three miles of both directions in the Kirkland area.

State Route 167: Approximately four miles of both directions near Kent and 1 mile in Renton.

SR 18: Approximately six miles in both directions near Maple Valley and ramps to I-5 in Federal Way.

US 2: Near Skykomish.

SR 161, 202, 203, 518, 520, 522, 523 and 527.

Snohomish County

I-5: Ramps in both directions in Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Everett.

US 2: Near Monroe, Sultan and Gold Bar.

SR 96, 99, 203, 524, 525, 527, 529, 530 and 531.

Skagit County

I-5: Ramps from SR 20 in Burlington and to College Way in Mount Vernon.

Whatcom County

I-5: King and Ohio street ramps in Bellingham.

SR 11, 539, 542, 544 and 548.

Island County

SR 20: South of Deception Pass.

Some of the repair work will continue into 2026.

What travelers can expect during preservation work

Areas where the work is occurring will have lowered speed limits for the safety of workers and to accommodate construction activities.

Travelers should expect nighttime ramp, lane and shoulder closures with signed detours and delays available where needed. Work on curb ramps will require sidewalk closures, with pedestrian detours available.

People are encouraged to visit the Strategic Pavement Preservation project web page, for days and times. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT statewide travel map.