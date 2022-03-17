Preschool students donate books to organization that helps children facing adversity

In honor of National Reading Month, students at Evergreen Academy Montessori in Mountlake Terrace recently donated more than 30 books to children in need.

The new books were donated to the Pajama Program, a nonprofit organization that promotes and supports a comforting bedtime routine and healthy sleep for all children to help them thrive.

The students worked together to hold a book drive as part of a National Reading Month initiative. After collecting the printed works, students then organized the donations for delivery to the organization, which then distributed the books to its community partners that work directly with local children facing adversity.

Organizers noted that through this initiative, the preschool students learned the importance of reading and giving back to those in need. In addition, language and literacy are among the core components of the academy’s Links to Learning preschool curriculum. The program combines a child’s readiness to learn with activities that are fun, challenging and engaging.