Preregistration now open for July 22 Tour de Terrace car show

Preregistration is now open for The Smith Family Car Show at Tour de Terrace, set for Saturday, July 22.

The show is being presented by Doug’s Affordable Towing.

Entry begins at 8 a.m. and the show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fee for preregistering is $20; pre-registration closes at 4 p.m. Friday, July 21. Day-of-event registration is $30.

The show will be located on the grass field next to the carnival at the Evergreen Playfield Complex, 22205 56th Ave. W.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles are accepted, and vehicles must be street legal to sign up. There are 16 classes for trophies, with first place and runner up awarded in each class. The Best of Show trophy is awarded to the overall favorite, as selected by the Smith Family. Trophies are awarded at approximately 3 p.m.

