Preparing for 1 Line extension: First responders participate in simulated light rail train derailment

Passersby may have noticed the activity at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center Saturday morning, when about 30 people participated in a full-scale simulation exercise of a light rail train derailment.

Sound Transit and emergency first responders from South County Fire and the Shoreline Fire Department joined in the safety and security certification exercise. It’s required by the Federal Transit Administration to test the system readiness of the 1 Line extension from Northgate to Lynnwood, which opens to passengers Aug. 30. The 1 Line extension includes stops at new stations in Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood.

— Photos by David Carlos