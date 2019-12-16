Prep wrestling: Three Hawks earn podium finishes in Spud Walley Invitational

Three Mountlake Terrace Hawks brought home podium finishes from the 2019 Spud Walley Invitational held Saturday at Sedro-Woolley High School.

Alex Williams, James Fletcher and Seraphim Treperinas all captured top-six placements from the event that drew 17 schools to the Skagit County tournament.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at the Spud Walley Invitational, Dec. 14

Team scores (top four):

Stanwood 210 Glacier Peak 148 Marysville-Getchell 112.5 Sedro-Woolley 112

Top Mountlake Terrace individual finishers:

— Alex Williams, 2nd place in the 152-lb weight division

— James Fletcher, 3rd place in the 132-lb weight division

— Seraphim Treperinas, 5th place in the 106-lb weight division

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Bothell, Woodinville; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 5:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School