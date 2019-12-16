Prep wrestling: Three Hawks earn podium finishes in Spud Walley Invitational

Three Mountlake Terrace Hawks brought home podium finishes from the 2019 Spud Walley Invitational held Saturday at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Alex Williams, James Fletcher and Seraphim Treperinas all captured top-six placements from the event that drew 17 schools to the Skagit County tournament.
Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at the Spud Walley Invitational, Dec. 14
Team scores (top four):
- Stanwood 210
- Glacier Peak 148
- Marysville-Getchell 112.5
- Sedro-Woolley 112
Top Mountlake Terrace individual finishers:
— Alex Williams, 2nd place in the 152-lb weight division
— James Fletcher, 3rd place in the 132-lb weight division
— Seraphim Treperinas, 5th place in the 106-lb weight division
Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Bothell, Woodinville; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 5:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School