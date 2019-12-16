Prep wrestling: Three Hawks earn podium finishes in Spud Walley Invitational

Posted: December 15, 2019 16

Three Mountlake Terrace Hawks brought home podium finishes from the 2019 Spud Walley Invitational held Saturday at Sedro-Woolley High School.

Alex Williams, James Fletcher and Seraphim Treperinas all captured top-six placements from the event that drew 17 schools to the Skagit County tournament.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at the Spud Walley Invitational, Dec. 14

Team scores (top four):

  1. Stanwood 210
  2. Glacier Peak 148
  3. Marysville-Getchell 112.5
  4. Sedro-Woolley 112

Top Mountlake Terrace individual finishers:

— Alex Williams, 2nd place in the 152-lb weight division

— James Fletcher, 3rd place in the 132-lb weight division

— Seraphim Treperinas, 5th place in the 106-lb weight division

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Bothell, Woodinville; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 5:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME