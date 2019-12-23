Prep wrestling: Three Hawks earn podium finishes at Lynnwood Classic

Three Mountlake Terrace Hawks earned podium finishes at the Lynnwood Classic, a multi-team wrestling tournament held Saturday at Lynnwood High School.
The Hawks’ James Fletcher and Alex Williams each placed second in their respective weight classifications at the event; Seraphim Treperinas finished in a tie for third place in the 106-lb classification.
Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at the Lynnwood Classic, Dec. 21
Team scores:
- Mount Baker 173.5
- Shorecrest 123
- Kamiak 116.5
- Meadowdale 94
- Lake Washington 79
- Mariner 66
- Lynnwood 65
- Mountlake Terrace 64
- South Whidbey 59
- Concrete (team score not reported)
- Lakewood 52
- Glacier Peak 42
- Cascade 20
- Archbishop Murphy 15
Mountlake Terrace top individual finishes:
— James Fletcher, 2nd place in the 132-lb division
— Alex Williams, 2nd place in the 152-lb division
— Seraphim Treperinas, tied for 3rd in the 106-lb division
Mountlake Terrace next match: at the Everett Classic; Saturday, Jan. 4; 9 a.m. at Everett High School
— By Doug Petrowski