Prep wrestling: Three Hawks earn podium finishes at Lynnwood Classic

Three Mountlake Terrace Hawks earned podium finishes at the Lynnwood Classic, a multi-team wrestling tournament held Saturday at Lynnwood High School.

The Hawks’ James Fletcher and Alex Williams each placed second in their respective weight classifications at the event; Seraphim Treperinas finished in a tie for third place in the 106-lb classification.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at the Lynnwood Classic, Dec. 21

Team scores:

Mount Baker 173.5 Shorecrest 123 Kamiak 116.5 Meadowdale 94 Lake Washington 79 Mariner 66 Lynnwood 65 Mountlake Terrace 64 South Whidbey 59 Concrete (team score not reported) Lakewood 52 Glacier Peak 42 Cascade 20 Archbishop Murphy 15

Mountlake Terrace top individual finishes:

— James Fletcher, 2nd place in the 132-lb division

— Alex Williams, 2nd place in the 152-lb division

— Seraphim Treperinas, tied for 3rd in the 106-lb division

Mountlake Terrace next match: at the Everett Classic; Saturday, Jan. 4; 9 a.m. at Everett High School

— By Doug Petrowski