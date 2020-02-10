Prep wrestling sub-regional: Terrace sending five to boys, girls regional tourneys

Four wrestlers from Mountlake Terrace High School have qualified for the regional round of the prep boys wrestling postseason after top-four finishes at the 2A District 1/4 Sub-Regional Boys Wrestling Tournament held Feb. 7-8 at W.F. West High School in Chehalis.
Seraphim Treperinas, Tommy Tran, James Fletcher and Dylan Breuer all placed fourth in their respective weight classifications at the sub-regional tournament, good enough to move them on to the WIAA 2A Region 3 Boys Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Tumwater High School.
The top-four finishers in each weight classification at the regional tourney will earn a spot at Mat Classic XXXII Feb. 21 and 22 at the Tacoma Dome.
In girls wrestling results, Terrace’s Hope Ambachew has punched her ticket to a girls’ regional tournament; Ambachew will be heading to Sedro-Woolley on Saturday for the WIAA Region 1 Girls Wrestling Tournament on Saturday after a fourth place finish in the 110-pound weight classification sub-regional tourney held at Chief Sealth High School.
Prep Boys Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at the 2A District 1/4 Boys Wrestling Sub-Regional Tournament, Feb. 7-8
Team scores:
- W.F. West 432
- Tumwater 185.5
- (tie) Aberdeen 183
- (tie) Centralia 183
- (tie) Mountlake Terrace 161
- (tie) Cedarcrest 161
- Rochester 121
- Black Hills 105
- Archbishop Murphy 26
Mountlake Terrace top-four finishes (all to regionals):
— Seraphim Treperinas, 4th place in the 106-lb division
— Tommy Tran, 4th place in the 113-lb division
— James Fletcher, 4th place in the 132-lb division
— Dylan Breuer, 4th place in the 152-lb division
Mountlake Terrace next tournament (for those qualified): the WIAA 2A Region 3 Boys Wrestling Tournament; Saturday, Feb. 15; at Tumwater High School
Prep Girls Wrestling: District 1/2 Sub-Regional Tournament, Feb. 7-8
Team scores:
- Everett 152
- Chief Sealth 138
- Redmond 124
- Snohomish 123.5
- Bainbridge 90
- Marysville-Pilchuck 82
- Cedarcrest 76
- Lakeside 71
- Edmonds-Woodway 62
- Nathan Hale 57.5
- North Creek 54.5
- Newport 54
- Shorewood 45
- Garfield 41
- Lincoln (Seattle) 36
- Ballard 35
- Roosevelt (Seattle) 30
- Bishop Blanchet 26
- Ingraham 25
- Muckleshoot Tribal 24
- Mount Si 22
- Marysville-Getchell 21
- (tie) Meadowdale 20
- (tie) Issaquah 20
- (tie) Rainier Beach 20
- (tie) Seattle Academy 20
- Skyline 18
- Woodinville 18
- Sammamish 17
- Mountlake Terrace 10
- Mercer Island 4
- Interlake 3
- (tie) Lynnwood 0
- (tie) Bothell 0
- (tie) Cleveland 0
Mountlake Terrace top-four finish (qualified for the regional tournament):
— Hope Ambachew, 4th place in the 110-lb division
Mountlake Terrace next tournament (for those qualified): the WIAA Region 2 Girls Wrestling Tournament; Saturday, Feb. 15; at Sedro Woolley High School
— By Doug Petrowski