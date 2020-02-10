Prep wrestling sub-regional: Terrace sending five to boys, girls regional tourneys

Four wrestlers from Mountlake Terrace High School have qualified for the regional round of the prep boys wrestling postseason after top-four finishes at the 2A District 1/4 Sub-Regional Boys Wrestling Tournament held Feb. 7-8 at W.F. West High School in Chehalis.

Seraphim Treperinas, Tommy Tran, James Fletcher and Dylan Breuer all placed fourth in their respective weight classifications at the sub-regional tournament, good enough to move them on to the WIAA 2A Region 3 Boys Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Tumwater High School.

The top-four finishers in each weight classification at the regional tourney will earn a spot at Mat Classic XXXII Feb. 21 and 22 at the Tacoma Dome.

In girls wrestling results, Terrace’s Hope Ambachew has punched her ticket to a girls’ regional tournament; Ambachew will be heading to Sedro-Woolley on Saturday for the WIAA Region 1 Girls Wrestling Tournament on Saturday after a fourth place finish in the 110-pound weight classification sub-regional tourney held at Chief Sealth High School.

Prep Boys Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at the 2A District 1/4 Boys Wrestling Sub-Regional Tournament, Feb. 7-8

Team scores:

W.F. West 432 Tumwater 185.5 (tie) Aberdeen 183 (tie) Centralia 183 (tie) Mountlake Terrace 161 (tie) Cedarcrest 161 Rochester 121 Black Hills 105 Archbishop Murphy 26

Mountlake Terrace top-four finishes (all to regionals):

— Seraphim Treperinas, 4th place in the 106-lb division

— Tommy Tran, 4th place in the 113-lb division

— James Fletcher, 4th place in the 132-lb division

— Dylan Breuer, 4th place in the 152-lb division

Mountlake Terrace next tournament (for those qualified): the WIAA 2A Region 3 Boys Wrestling Tournament; Saturday, Feb. 15; at Tumwater High School

Prep Girls Wrestling: District 1/2 Sub-Regional Tournament, Feb. 7-8

Team scores:

Everett 152 Chief Sealth 138 Redmond 124 Snohomish 123.5 Bainbridge 90 Marysville-Pilchuck 82 Cedarcrest 76 Lakeside 71 Edmonds-Woodway 62 Nathan Hale 57.5 North Creek 54.5 Newport 54 Shorewood 45 Garfield 41 Lincoln (Seattle) 36 Ballard 35 Roosevelt (Seattle) 30 Bishop Blanchet 26 Ingraham 25 Muckleshoot Tribal 24 Mount Si 22 Marysville-Getchell 21 (tie) Meadowdale 20 (tie) Issaquah 20 (tie) Rainier Beach 20 (tie) Seattle Academy 20 Skyline 18 Woodinville 18 Sammamish 17 Mountlake Terrace 10 Mercer Island 4 Interlake 3 (tie) Lynnwood 0 (tie) Bothell 0 (tie) Cleveland 0

Mountlake Terrace top-four finish (qualified for the regional tournament):

— Hope Ambachew, 4th place in the 110-lb division

Mountlake Terrace next tournament (for those qualified): the WIAA Region 2 Girls Wrestling Tournament; Saturday, Feb. 15; at Sedro Woolley High School

— By Doug Petrowski