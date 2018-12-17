Prep wrestling: Royals, Mavs, Hawks compete in Lynnwood Classic

The Lynnwood Royals welcomed 10 other area wrestling teams –including the Meadowdale Mavericks and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks — for the day-long Lynnwood Classic staged Saturday at Lynnwood High School.

The Mavs finished fifth in the 11-team event, tops among south Snohomish County squads; Terrace placed eighth while the Royals edged out Anacortes for 10th place.

Mountlake Terrace’s Pedro Hernandez and Meadowdale’s Saul Hernandez won individual weight class championships, Pedro Hernandez in the 138-pound class and Saul Hernandez in the 182-pound class.

The Blaine Borderites dominated the tournament by earning 181.5 points, 56.5 more than the runner-up Shorecrest Scots. The Borderites sent six wrestlers to weight class finals with four winning titles.

Prep Wrestling: 2018 Lynnwood Classic, Dec. 15

Team scores:

Blaine 181.5 Shorecrest 125 Mariner 124 Kamiak 103 Meadowdale 92.5 South Whidbey 91 Cascade 86 Mountlake Terrace 75 Archbishop Murphy 67 Lynnwood 46.5 Anacortes 46

Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood top individual results:

— Pedro Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace), 1st place in 138-pound weight class

— Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), 1st place in 182-pound weight class

— Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale), 2nd place in 120-pound weight class

— Oscar Vazquez (Lynnwood), 2nd place in 170-pound weight class

— Jaice Jones (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place in 182-pound weight class

— Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in 106-pound weight class

— Nathan Lee (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in 126-pound weight class

— James Fletcher (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 3rd place in 126-pound weight class

— Tyler Eske (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 3rd place in 132-pound weight class

— Chauncey Gantt (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in 195-pound weight class

— Brandon Hawk (Lynnwood), tied for 3rd place in 285-pound weight class

Meadowdale next matches: versus Cedarcrest, Shorecrest; Tuesday, Dec. 18; 5:45 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

Mountlake Terrace next matches: versus Shorewood, Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Dec. 20, 5:45 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next matches: versus Shorewood, Cedarcrest, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 5:45 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall