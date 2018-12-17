Prep wrestling: Royals, Mavs, Hawks compete in Lynnwood Classic

The Lynnwood Royals welcomed 10 other area wrestling teams –including the Meadowdale Mavericks and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks — for the day-long Lynnwood Classic staged Saturday at Lynnwood High School.
The Mavs finished fifth in the 11-team event, tops among south Snohomish County squads; Terrace placed eighth while the Royals edged out Anacortes for 10th place.
Mountlake Terrace’s Pedro Hernandez and Meadowdale’s Saul Hernandez won individual weight class championships, Pedro Hernandez in the 138-pound class and Saul Hernandez in the 182-pound class.
The Blaine Borderites dominated the tournament by earning 181.5 points, 56.5 more than the runner-up Shorecrest Scots. The Borderites sent six wrestlers to weight class finals with four winning titles.
Prep Wrestling: 2018 Lynnwood Classic, Dec. 15
Team scores:
- Blaine 181.5
- Shorecrest 125
- Mariner 124
- Kamiak 103
- Meadowdale 92.5
- South Whidbey 91
- Cascade 86
- Mountlake Terrace 75
- Archbishop Murphy 67
- Lynnwood 46.5
- Anacortes 46
Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood top individual results:
— Pedro Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace), 1st place in 138-pound weight class
— Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), 1st place in 182-pound weight class
— Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale), 2nd place in 120-pound weight class
— Oscar Vazquez (Lynnwood), 2nd place in 170-pound weight class
— Jaice Jones (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place in 182-pound weight class
— Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in 106-pound weight class
— Nathan Lee (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in 126-pound weight class
— James Fletcher (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 3rd place in 126-pound weight class
— Tyler Eske (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 3rd place in 132-pound weight class
— Chauncey Gantt (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in 195-pound weight class
— Brandon Hawk (Lynnwood), tied for 3rd place in 285-pound weight class
Meadowdale next matches: versus Cedarcrest, Shorecrest; Tuesday, Dec. 18; 5:45 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall
Mountlake Terrace next matches: versus Shorewood, Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Dec. 20, 5:45 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next matches: versus Shorewood, Cedarcrest, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 5:45 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall