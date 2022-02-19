Prep wrestling Mat Classic: Warriors, Mavs wrestlers advance to state semifinals Saturday

Edmonds-Woodway High School advanced two wrestlers and Meadowdale High advanced one to the semifinals at the Mat Classic XXXIII state high school wrestling tournament at the Tacoma Dome this weekend.

Warrior wrestlers set to compete in the semifinals Saturday were Alex Rapelje at 152 lbs and Alec Rust at 170 lbs. Meadowdale’s Saul Hernandex advanced for the Mavs at 182.

Also advancing to day two in consolation bracket were George Quintens at 138 lbs and Evan Gibbs at 220 for the Warriors, Nathaniel Wilder at 145 and Gyumin Beck at 220 for the Lynnwood Royals, and Sam Trepernas (113) for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks.

After day one action, E-W is in 16th place, Lynnwood in 32nd, Meadowdale in 44th and Mountlake Terrace in 47th out of 78 teams.

— By Mike Cooper