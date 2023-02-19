Prep wrestling: Lynnwood’s White places at Mat Classic; E-W’s Fitting honored for academics

Eleven wrestlers from the Edmonds School District competed in Mat Classic XXXIV held at the Tacoma Dome Feb. 17-18, but only one — Lynnwood High School’s Dylan White — would place.
White, a senior, finished sixth at 285 lbs. White advanced to the quarterfinals before losing and battling back through the consolation bracket.
Other district wrestlers who competed at state were:
Edmonds-Woodway High School’s boys team members AP Tran – 113 lbs, Liam Fitting – 152 lbs and Evers Yamada – 160 lbs and girls team member Grace Fitting – 130
Lynnwood High’s Kayden Richman-Myers – 138 and Maddox Millikan – 120.
Meadowdale High’s Jack Bode – 132 and Koby Sedy – 160
Mountlake Terrace boys team member Marylyne Obare – 115, and girls team member Rosechele Obare – 120.
Edmonds-Woodway senior Liam Fitting, who has 4.0 GPA, won the 3A Academic State Championship at 152 lbs.
— By Mike Cooper
