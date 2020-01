Prep wrestling: Hawks fall to Warriors, T-Birds in dual wrestling match Thursday

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks suffered a pair of dual match losses on a busy night of wrestling at Shorewood High School.

The Hawks fell to the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 74-6 in an opening matchup of the event, then lost to the Shorewood Thunderbirds 56-24 in a nightcap match.

Terrace will next head south to Seattle for the King of Beacon Hill Invitational being held Saturday, Jan. 11, at Cleveland High School.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Shorewood; Jan. 9

Edmonds-Woodway 74 – Mountlake Terrace 6

106 — Seraphim Treperinas (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

113 — Ethan Nguyen (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Tommy Tran (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 1:02

120 — Ramon Martinez-Minear (Edmonds-Woodway) won by forfeit

126 — Angus Rate (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jack Bode (Mountlake Terrace) by major decision, 10-2

132 — Jacob Pahre (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Caden Connor (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 2:03

138 — Tsvetomir Krumov (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Tyler Ekse (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 2:21

145 — George Quintans (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Arun Khou (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 4:16

152 — Liam Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jacob Arevalo (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 4:21

160 — Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Dylan Breuer (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 4:23

170 — Russel Hare (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Garrett Halcomb-Stockl (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, :57

182 — Charlie Van Horn (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ricardo Arriaga (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, :40

195 — John Christin-Eriksen (Edmonds-Woodway) won by forfeit

220 — Evan Gibbs (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Edward Dodgin (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 2:04

285 — George Kartono (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Kadin Hixon (Mountlake Terrace) by major decision, 12-0

Shorewood 56 – Mountlake Terrace 24

106 — Seraphim Treperinas (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

113 — Clayton Elder (Shorewood) defeated Tommy Tran (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 2:20

120 — Quincy Laflin (Shorewood) won by forfeit

126 — Isaac Van Horn (Shorewood) defeated Jack Bode (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, :42

132 — James Fletcher (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Aidan Jung (Shorewood) by pinfall, 5:06

138 — Curt Tanaka (Shorewood) defeated Tyler Ekse (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 1:36

145 — Kody Carpenter (Shorewood) defeated Arun Khou (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, :59

152 — Jacob Arevalo (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

160 — Cole Becker (Shorewood) defeated Dylan Breuer (Mountlake Terrace) 9-2

170 — RJ Buchheit (Shorewood) defeated Garrett Halcomb-Stockl (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 1:00

182 — Max Null (Shorewood) defeated Ricardo Arriaga (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 1:16

195 — Hunter Tibodeau (Shorewood) won by forfeit

220 — Edward Dodgin (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Isaac Kabuchi (Shorewood) by pinfall, 2:24

285 — Taejin Thongdee (Shorewood) defeated Kadin Hixon (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 2:19

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-5 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-1 overall; Shorewood 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: at the King of Beacon Hill Invitational; Saturday, Jan. 11; 8 a.m. at Cleveland High School in Seattle

— By Doug Petrowski