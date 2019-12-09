Prep wrestling: Hawks compete in White River Classic

Six Mountlake Terrace Hawks had their hands full as they traveled to Buckley to compete at the White River Classic, a multi-team wrestling tournament, on Saturday.

The six Hawks — Seraphim Treperinas, Caden Connors, James Fletcher, Tyler Ekse, Dylan Breuer and Kadin Hixon — collectively went 1-13 in individual matches against the tough field of wrestlers drawn to the tourney.

Toppenish, the 2A state champions from last season, won the event with 248.5 team points while last year’s 2A state runner-up White River finished third.

Team scores:

Toppenish 248.5 Sunnyside 192.5 White River 148 Emerald Ridge 141 Enumclaw 124 Graham-Kapowsin 114.5 Grandview 76 Puyallup 73 North Kitsap 66 Bremerton 57.5 Centralia 55 Cedarcrest 52 Woodinville 36 Blaine 33 South Albany 31 Fife 24 Olympic 23.5 Mountlake Terrace 9

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lakewood, South Whidbey; Thursday, Dec. 12; 5:30 p.m. at Lakewood High School in Marysville