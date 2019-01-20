Prep wrestling: Hawks compete in Lynden Tournament

The Meadowdale Mavericks and Mountlake Terrace Hawks traveled north Saturday for the 31st annual Lynden Tournament, an event that attracted 17 prep wrestling teams from throughout King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties.

The Mavs finished third in the final team standings of the tourney while the Hawks nabbed 14th place.

Meadowdale and Terrace return to Wesco League action on Tuesday, Jan. 22, when four teams will face off in duals at Lynnwood High School starting at 5:45 p.m. The Mavs and the Hawks will begin the night competing against Lynnwood and Archbishop Murphy respectively and then matchup against each other at 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling: Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace at Lynden Tournament, Jan. 19

Team scores:

Glacier Peak 160.5 Mount Baker 152.5 Meadowdale 141 Stanwood 137.5 Blaine 131 (tie) Mariner 121 (tie) Shorecrest 121 Lynden 108.5 Nooksack Valley 102.5 Bellingham 97 Newport 82 Ballard 67.5 Eastside Catholic 39 Mountlake Terrace 29 Lake Stevens 27 Mount Vernon 25 Meridian 24

Top finishers (Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace):

— Jin Lee (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in the 132 lb weight class

— Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in the 152 lb weight class

— Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in the 170 lb weight class

— Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in the 182 lb weight class

Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in the 285 lb weight class

— Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale), tied for 5th place in the 120 lb weight class

— Nathan Lee (Meadowdale), tied for 5th place in the 126 lb weight class

— Pedro Lopez-Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 5th place in the 138 lb weight class

— Jaice Jones (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 5th place in the 182 lb weight class

— Chauncey Gantt (Meadowdale), tied for 5th place in the 195 lb weight class

— Alex Maxwell (Meadowdale), tied for 5th place in the 285 lb weight class

Meadowdale next match: versus Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 22; 5:45 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Archbishop Murphy and Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 22; 5:45 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski