Prep volleyball: Warriors sweep Hawks

Edmonds-Woodway junior Kjella Kleven (9) spikes through the hands of Mountlake Terrace junior Lia Brown (13) during the Hawks-Warriors game Sept. 30 at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photos by Michael Bury

Two teams looking for a shot-in-the-arm and a boost in these early stages of the 2025 volleyball season met in a Wesco League South Conference contest at Mountlake Terrace High School Tuesday. And although neither team may have gotten all they had wanted, both were able to walk away somewhat satisfied with the match results.The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors, entering Tuesday’s match against host Mountlake Terrace with a 3-3 overall record, did just enough to earn a 3-0 sweep over the 1-4 Hawks — 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 — to pick up their fourth victory of the year.

Although they walked away with the straight-set win, it wasn’t a cakewalk for E-W as the Hawks were able to battle back from significant deficits in each set (18-12 in the first, 10-3 in the second and 12-8 in the third) and make the Warriors work to finish out each set.

E-W senior libero Addyson Pontak said that she and her squad didn’t play their best volleyball on Tuesday, allowing Terrace to hang around because of self-inflicted mistakes.

“I’m hoping, as we get closer as a team — like through team bonding — there’s a better connection with each other,” Pontak said. “Because we did have a couple balls where there was some miscommunication.”

In the pivotal first set, Terrace tied the score at 23-23 after a kill by senior Sarah Simula. But the Warriors were able to win two straight points to take the first set victory 25-23.

In the second set, another 23-23 tie was broken when the Warriors picked up two straight points under the service of junior Chloe Chan — the second serve resulting in an ace.

Then in the third set, E-W led by just two points at 19-17 when junior Sawyer Hiatt recorded two straight kills, pushing the Warrior lead to 21-17. After a sideout and an Ava Bartin ace, E-W led 23-17 and was able to coast to the 25-20 set and 3-0 match win.

The close defeat was the fifth in six matches for Mountlake Terrace (0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-5 overall) this season, a disappointment for some considering the team has three returning players that received All-Wesco League honors last year. But perhaps the best of the trio, sophomore libero Kenzie Bentosino, is out of action right now due to a thumb injury.

“She’s a big impact on our team, so it’s hard to not have her on the court,” said Terrace Coach Alyx Packard.

Despite Bentosino’s absence, Packard believes her Hawks can still pick up wins in the always-tough Wesco League South Conference. “We’re so close,” she said. “I think it’s just a little bit more confidence from the girls. They have everything they need; they just need to have a belief in each other and in themselves.”

“We’ll get there; I believe it,” Packard added.

Indira Carey-Boxley led the Warriors in kills Tuesday, with nine. The senior is back with the squad after missing all of last year due to injury, much to the delight of Pontak.

“Having her back, after being missing for a year, I think has really helped us fill a hole that we had last year,” Pontak said.

Pontak, an All-Wesco League 1st team honoree from last year, knows that this year’s Warrior squad still has some work to do to build up some fire in their game. “We have it, we have it,” she insisted. “We just need to ignite it. That’s all we have to do.”

“Our rivalry game against Meadowdale is going to be pretty intense,” Pontak said, adding she looks forward to their next match on Thursday. “So I think that will definitely bring out some heat to our play.”

The Warriors (2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-3 overall) will need that intensity going forward if they want to reach their final goal for the 2025 season.

“We’re going for state, we’re going to go to state.” Pontak said. “It’s our senior year; all the seniors are super dedicated to get to state, so we’re going to make it happen.”

Prep Volleyball: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 30

Edmonds-Woodway 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-20)

Edmonds-Woodway top individual players:

– Addyson Pontak, 15 digs

– Neeva Travis, 11 assists

– Indira Carey-Boxley, 9 kills

Mountlake Terrace top individual players:

– Sarah Simula, 9 digs

– Sarah Simula, 8 kills

– Jillian Brown, 7 kills

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-3 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-5 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Cascade; Wednesday, Oct. 1; 7 p.m. at Cascade High School





