Prep volleyball: Totems defeat Hawks

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks stepped out of Wesco League volleyball play Tuesday to face the KingCo Conference’s Sammamish Totems, but the result was another tough loss for Terrace.

The Totems defeated the Hawks 3-1 in a non-league matchup played at Sammamish High School in Bellevue.

The Hawks, still looking for their first win of the season, will host the Arlington Eagles on Thursday, Oct. 3, in a 7 p.m. match at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Sammamish, Oct. 1

Sammamish 3 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-6 overall; Sammamish 1-4 in 2A/3A KingCo Conference, 3-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Arlington; Thursday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School