Prep volleyball: T-Birds down Hawks 3-2

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks entered the final week of the 2018 volleyball season without a victory in Wesco League competition; on Monday, the Hawks came close to grabbing that first league win but were denied by the Shorewood Thunderbirds.

In a match played at Shorewood High School, the T-Birds came from behind to drop the Hawks 3-2 and keep Terrace winless in league play.

The Hawks have one last chance for a Wesco League win; Terrace will host the Lynnwood Royals on Thursday, Oct. 25, at Mountlake Terrace High School. First serve is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, Oct. 22

Shorewood 3 – Mountlake Terrace 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-13 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-13 overall; Shorewood 6-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood, Thursday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (Senior Night, final match of 2018 regular season)