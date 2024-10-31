Prep volleyball: Royals win rematch against Warriors

After a record-breaking third-in-state season last year, the Lynnwood Royals have been solid if not spectacular this year, winning nine of their 15 matches going into Wednesday’s matchup against the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors. But the team was still looking for that one signature win that could tell their opponents — and themselves — that the Black and Gold are again a team to reckon with.

The Royals may just have gotten that type of victory on Wednesday.

In front of a big home crowd on Senior Night, Lynnwood thumped the E-W Warriors 3-1 (26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-11) for the Royals’ best victory so far of the 2024 season.

Edmonds-Woodway had entered Wednesday’s match with only two losses against 13 victories, including a 3-2 win over Lynnwood Oct. 7. But the Royals were determined to make the rematch a chance for redemption and resurgence.

“Tonight was really important,” said Lynnwood outside hitter Sammy Holmer. “I think, not even for the win and not even for the record, but for our confidence as a team.”

Holmer drew a sharp distinction between how her squad felt going into the team’s first clash with the Warriors Oct. 7 compared to this time around.

“I think the last time we played Edmonds-Woodway we kind of struggled a little bit,” Holmer said. “We didn’t have that confidence, that trust in each other. And I think this match really showed (confidence and trust). We went out there, even in tough moments, we were leaning on each other. And I think that’s what helped us get the win.”

“The fact that their record (and win total) is so high, I think that intimidated us a bit last time when it shouldn’t of,” Holmer continued. “And I think we just need to show that any team can beat any team on any day. I think we showed that today and we hope to do that again in the future too.”

Holmer had 20 kills Wednesday, the most of any Royal or Warrior in the match. Teammate Makena Kaleo added 12 kills in the Lynnwood victory.

After a slow start, the Royals trailed E-W 20-12 in the first set before roaring back for a 26-24 win. The two teams split the second and third sets before Lynnwood dominated the fourth set. The Royals used a 12-3 run midway through the fourth to ultimately snatch a 25-11 set win and a 3-1 match victory.

For Edmonds-Woodway, the loss to Lynnwood dropped the Warriors’ 2A/3A Wesco League record to 8-3, 13-3 overall. All three losses this season came on nights when their leading outside hitter, Sawyer Hiatt, didn’t play due to sickness or injury.

Coach Bart Foley was conciliatory following his squad’s defeat to the Royals on Wednesday. “I’m proud of the way my girls played tonight,” he said. “But tip your cap to Lynnwood; they played great in their home gym and on the last night for the seniors — I’m sure it was emotional for them.”

“We made a few too many errors,” Foley added. “We just couldn’t kill the ball on the left side tonight — we miss Sawyer. But I liked the way our girls were fighting and working hard and standing together.”

The Warriors end their regular season with a Monday, Nov. 4, battle at home against Shorecrest. Win or lose, E-W will likely get the No. 3 seed in the District 1 tournament that begins on Nov. 7. Hiatt is expected back for what Foley hopes will be a long run in the postseason for his Warriors.

For the Royals (7-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League play, 10-6 overall), the regular season ends with a road contest at Mountlake Terrace Monday, Nov. 4. Lynnwood’s postseason will likely begin with a District 1 tourney first-round, loser-out match at home Nov. 7.

Holmer hopes the strides the Royals have made this season will result in some postseason victories, even over teams that may have accumulated better win-loss records this year.

“Even though we have so many seniors, overall it feels like a very young team,” Holmer said of the Royals’ squad. “Not a lot of us have played together on a varsity level before. So it’s definitely an adjustment. I think now we’re really starting to get into the swing of things. You can see we’re running new plays, we’re getting more balls up; and I think that’s been really helpful in building our confidence too. Because we know we can compete at an elite level.”

Prep Volleyball: Edmonds-Woodway at Lynnwood, Oct. 30

Lynnwood 3 – Edmonds-Woodway 1 (26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-11 )

Lynnwood top performers:

– Sammy Holmer, 20 kills, 14 digs

– Ady Morgan, 17 assists

– Makena Kaleo, 12 kills

Edmonds-Woodway top performers:

– Addy Pontak, 23 digs

– Neeva Travis, 13 assists

– Reinna Mostrales, 7 kills

Records: Lynnwood 7-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League 10-6 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 8-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 13-3 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorecrest; Monday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski



