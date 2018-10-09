Prep volleyball: Hawks fall to Shorecrest 3-1

1 of 6

Playing a rare Monday contest, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks had hoped the change of the usual weekly competitive schedule would also bring a change of fortune in their Wesco League outcomes. But the hopes of Terrace were dashed by the balanced play of the Shorecrest Scots.

The Hawks fell to Shorecrest 3-1 (25-16, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19) in a match played at Shorecrest High School on Monday night.

Two Scots recorded double-digit assist totals (Jasmine Chiu with 23 and Amanda Lee with 21) while three Shorecrest front line players reaching double-digits in kills (Camilla Morbidelli Camilla with 13, Audrey Dietz and Kiana Lino each with 11) to secure the victory.

Terrace put together a strong performance in the match’s third set, coming out on top 25-19.

Terrace (0-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-9 overall) will be seeking its first league victory this year when they next head to Cedarcrest on Wednesday, Oct. 10, to face the winless Red Wolves; first serve is set for 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Oct. 8

Shorecrest 3 – Mountlake Terrace 1 (25-16, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-9 overall; Shorecrest 4-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Cedarcrest, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

— By Doug Petrowski