Prep volleyball: Hawks end season with loss to Royals

1 of 8

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks closed out their 2018 girls volleyball season on Thursday with a 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 25-21) loss to the visiting Lynnwood Royals in a Wesco League match played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Hawk seniors Karly Rismoen, Kaylee Hynek and Mckenzie Davis finished their high school volleyball careers and were honored as part of the season finale. Rismoen had 36 assists while Hynek contributed 43 digs in their final match at Terrace.

The win was the sixth in a row for Lynnwood, which raised their record for the year to 9-4. The Royals have one more match in their regular season campaign before 3A district competition begins in November.

With the defeat, the Hawks finished the year winless in league competition at 0-14, 1-14 overall.

Prep Volleyball: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 25

Lynnwood 3 – Mountlake Terrace 1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 25-21)

Records: Lynnwood 9-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-4 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-14 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-14 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Snohomish, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7:00 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: 2018 season completed

— By Doug Petrowski