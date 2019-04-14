Prep track: Hawks hosts Terrace Invite

More than 20 high school track teams from throughout Western Washington and British Columbia braved the elements on Saturday and competed in the Terrace Invite, the largest track meet held each year at Edmonds Stadium.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys’ squad finished fourth in the boys team standings while the Lady Hawks earned 15th place in the girls team results.

Terrace’s Brandon Bach and Noah Thompson came out on top in their individual events – Bach easily outdistanced the field in the javelin with a toss of 181 feet nine inches while Thompson won the discus with a throw of 145 feet three inches.

To view all the results from the 2019 Terrace Invite, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=355096&show=all.

The Hawks return to Wesco League competition on Thursday, April 18, when they travel to Shoreline Stadium to face the Meadowdale Mavericks and the Shorewood Thunderbirds; first events get underway at 3:30 p.m.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at Terrace Invite, April 13

Boys’ team scores:

(tie) South Whidbey 98 (tie) Bishop Blancet 98 Ballard 74 Mountlake Terrace 65 Marysville-Pilchuck 64 Marysville-Getchell 45 Everett 44 North Creek 28 Sehome 26 North Mason 21 (tie) Blaine 20 (tie) Frank Hurt (Surrey, BC) 20 Squalicum 18 Archbishop Murphy 13 Anacortes 12 Interlake 8 Sammamish 5 Alberni (Port Alberni, BC) 3

Girls’ team scores:

Anacortes 92 Ballard 90 Marysville-Getchell 87 Bishop Blanchet 67.5 North Creek 57 Sehome 54 South Whidbey 38 Marysville-Pilchuck 37 Holy Names Academy 36 Squalicum 25 Blaine 22.5 North Mason 22 Sammamish 18 Nooksack Valley 14 Mountlake Terrace 13 Everett 12 Alberni (Port Alberni, BC) 9 Friday Harbor 6 (tie) Archbishop Murphy 1 (tie) Interlake 1

Mountlake Terrace top boys’ individual event finishes:

— Brandon Bach, 1st place in the javelin (181-09)

— Noah Thompson, 1st place in the discus (145-03)

— Dylan Breuer, Fletcher Kenaston, Mustafa Baliki, Trazz Pepper; 2nd place in the 4×400 relay (3:38.61)

— Fletcher Kenaston, 3rd place in the 400 meters (55.47)

— Thaddeus Merten, 3rd place in the shot put (47-00.75)

— Janthon Le, Dylan Breuer, Dominique Latham, Trazz Pepper; 3rd place in the 4×100 relay (46.13)

— Dylan Breuer, 5th place in the 200 meters (23.83)

— Janthon Le, 5th place in the triple jump (38-06.00)

— Dylan Breuer, 6th place in the 100 meters (11.67)

— Jaden Lofrese, 6th place in the 800 meters (2:06.45)

— Ivan Moulton, 6th place in the 3200 meters (10:36.70)

— Jordan Sims, 7th in the triple jump (38-00.00)

Mountlake Terrace top girls’ individual event finishes:

— Logan Otani, 3rd place in the 100 meter hurdles (17.59)

— Hynd Folquet, 6th place in the 200 meters (28.35)

— Kayelynn Hornbeak-hess, 7th place in the high jump (4-06.00)

— Hynd Floquet, 8th place in the 100 meters (13.58)

— Simone Davison, 8th place in the 3200 meters (12:33.59)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Meadowdale, Shorewood; Thursday, April 18; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium