Prep track: Hawks compete in three-team meet

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys and girls track squads competed in a three-team meet with Edmonds-Woodway and Shorewood on Thursday at Edmonds Stadium.

To view all the results from the Wesco League meet, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=364472&show=all.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Shorewood; March 28 (at Edmonds Stadium)

Mountlake Terrace boys’ individual event winners:

— Thaddeus Merten, shot put (43-08.00)

— Noah Thompson, discus (142-01)

— Brandon Bach, javelin (191-06)

Mountlake Terrace girls’ individual event winner:

— Logan Otani, 100 meter hurdles (18.08)

Boys’ track records (dual meets): Mountlake Terrace 1-1-0 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 1-0-0 overall; Shorewood 0-1-0

Girls’ track records (dual meets): Mountlake Terrace 1-0-0 overall; Edmonds-Woodway

1-0-0 overall; Shorewood 0-1-0

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at Birger Solberg Invitational; Saturday, April 6; 10 a.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham